The Los Angeles Lakers suddenly have a depth problem in their frontcourt after losing center DeMarcus Cousins to a torn ACL.

Los Angeles is looking into a few veteran centers to fill the void, as they plan on working out Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah and Mo Speights, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Former NBA center Marcin Gortat is also under “consideration.”

Sources: Lakers planning individual workouts to evaluate centers Joakim Noah, Dwight Howard and Mo Speights this week in Los Angeles. Another consideration currently overseas: Marcin Gortat. Lakers want a window into physical condition and mindset of a potential addition. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2019

Howard, 33, is under contract with the Grizzlies after being traded to Memphis from the Washington Wizards on July 6. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in nine games for Washington last season.

Noah, 34, posted 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 42 games for Memphis last season.

At the moment, Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee are the two centers on the Lakers’ roster.

