The Los Angeles Lakers apparently are committed to the “sign a center with considerable baggage” beat.

The Lakers are in need of a big man after DeMarcus Cousins reportedly tore his ACL last week. And that has led Los Angeles toward the undesirable route of pursuing Dwight Howard, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Washington Wizards traded Howard to the Grizzlies in July, but Memphis reportedly plans to but out or release the 33-year-old.

The Lakers are expected to request permission soon to speak to Dwight Howard and there's mutual interest between the eight-time All-Star and L.A. in wake of DeMarcus Cousins' torn ACL, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2019

Howard, as you might recall, played for the Lakers in the 2012-13 season, averaging 17.1 points and a league-leading 12.4 rebounds. However, Howard and Lakers star Kobe Bryant never got on the same page, resulting in Howard leaving L.A. to sign with the Houston Rockets during the offseason.

Are Howard and Tinseltown really ready for a reunion? Can Howard and LeBron James co-exist?

The answers to both of those questions probably is “no,” but this is what desperation looks like.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images