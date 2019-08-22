Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A Boston Bruins podcast in August?

Yep.

While training camp still is a few weeks away, NESN made a personnel move of its own this summer, hiring Sophia Jurksztowicz as the new rinkside reporter. Since 2007, Jurksztowicz has worked for a slew of broadcasting companies, including Rogers SportsNet, theScore, Hockey Night in Canada and the NHLPA. She starts this Monday, and is joining the broadcast with play-by-play voice Jack Edwards and color commentator Andy Brickley.

Understandably, it’s been a busy few weeks for Jurksztowicz. But she carved out some time Thursday afternoon to chat with NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen about, among other things, her new role, her passion for hockey and what viewers can expect from her.

Take a listen to the podcast below.

Thumbnail photo via Youtube Screengrab/NHLPA