Fresh off the physically unable to perform list, Demaryius Thomas made his New England Patriots practice debut on Tuesday, joining a receiving corps that suddenly looks a whole lot more formidable than it did just one week ago.

But is Thomas, who endured a down 2018 season before tearing his Achilles in December, a lock to make the Week 1 roster? Or should we wait before penciling him into this group?

NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox broke down Thomas’ roster chances during the latest episode of the “NESN Patriots Podcast.” Later, they recapped an eventful week in Nashville, discussed what’s next for Josh Gordon with his suspension now behind him and previewed Thursday’s all-important third preseason game between the Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.

Listen to the full episode in the player below or on Apple Podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images