There’s a new face on the Sun squad, and she’s ready to ball.

Meet Theresa Plaisance.

The former Wings forward was acquired Tuesday by the Sun in a trade that sent rookie Kristine Anigwe to Dallas. And in a video posted to Connecticut’s Twitter page Wednesday, she introduced herself to her newest fans.

Check it out:

Yeah, we think she’ll fit in well here.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss