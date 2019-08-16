Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As is the case in many other walks of life, perhaps young people can teach older folks something new in baseball.

Barrington, R.I., pitcher Alex Anderson high-fived Loudon South’s Brady Yates after surrendering a home run to him Friday during their 2019 Little League World Series game. ESPN’s camera’s captured the moment Anderson seemingly congratulated Yates on his fine at-bat.

Even after the home run, these players are all about sportsmanship 🤝 pic.twitter.com/OnCcNpyuPT — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2019

Yates’ home run was consequential, as it broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth inning and ultimately represented the winning runs. Anderson could have reacted to it in a countless other ways, but his show of sportsmanship certainly is worth appreciating.

Loudoun South Little League pitchers Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten pitched a combined no-hitter in the team’s 3-0 win over Barrington.

The Rhode Island squad must navigate through the losers’ bracket in the double-elimination tournament in order to preserve its chances of winning it all this year.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images