As is the case in many other walks of life, perhaps young people can teach older folks something new in baseball.
Barrington, R.I., pitcher Alex Anderson high-fived Loudon South’s Brady Yates after surrendering a home run to him Friday during their 2019 Little League World Series game. ESPN’s camera’s captured the moment Anderson seemingly congratulated Yates on his fine at-bat.
Yates’ home run was consequential, as it broke a 0-0 tie in the fifth inning and ultimately represented the winning runs. Anderson could have reacted to it in a countless other ways, but his show of sportsmanship certainly is worth appreciating.
Loudoun South Little League pitchers Justin Lee, Liam Thyen and Chase Obstgarten pitched a combined no-hitter in the team’s 3-0 win over Barrington.
The Rhode Island squad must navigate through the losers’ bracket in the double-elimination tournament in order to preserve its chances of winning it all this year.
