Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski clearly is committed to this whole “not being jacked” thing.

The retired New England Patriots tight end, who reportedly hasn’t lifted a weight since the Super Bowl, has looked noticeably thinner than usual in every video and photo we’ve seen of him this offseason. Many have claimed the images simply show Gronkowski at a weird angle, but those theories were put to bed over the weekend when a video showing the 30-year-old dancing with a small dog began making the rounds.

Check this out:

Yeah, that doesn’t look like a guy who plans on coming out of retirement anytime soon.

That said, Gronkowski has hinted at a potential return ever since he hung up his cleats in March.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images