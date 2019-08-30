Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

11:45 a.m.: And now the reported return for the Patriots in the Duke Dawson trade.

Terms: It’s the #Broncos 2020 6th rounder for Duke Dawson and the #Patriots 2020 7th rounder. https://t.co/PqlNqT78GX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

11:41 a.m.: Quarterback news out of Charlotte.

The #Panthers cut QB Taylor Heinicke, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2019

11:33 a.m.: It appears Duke Dawson is among the odd men out for the New England Patriots. He’s reportedly on his way to Denver. NESN.com’s final roster projection had Dawson on the outside looking in after Keion Crossen outplayed him during training camp and preseason.

Source: #Patriots CB Duke Dawson was traded to the #Broncos. A former second rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

11:05 a.m.: The Jaguars are making a few notable roster moves today, according to reports. The most notable names on that list are Terrelle Pryor, who is now three years removed from a 1,000-yard receiving season and Datone Jones, a former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers.

Two more cuts for the #Jaguars: Former #Bama CB Saivion Smith and playmaking WR Terrelle Pryor are also being released, sources say. https://t.co/iwY85VKdL1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

11 a.m. ET: The most stressful two-day period on the NFL calendar is here.

The good news is that the 2019 NFL season is officially less than a week away. The bad news for players across the league, however, is that teams have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to get their rosters down to 53 for Week 1. That means a tense couple of days for players on roster bubbles across all 32 NFL teams.

As moves are made, we’ll be updating this live blog, so be sure to follow along as there should be plenty of movement across the league.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images