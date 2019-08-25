Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The start of the 2019 NFL season is just a few weeks away, and Melvin Gordon still has yet to report to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gordon remains absent from the Chargers amid a contract holdout. With a new deal not appearing to be on the forefront, it’s shaping up for the star running back to miss time during the regular season.

That is, unless, Los Angeles elects to trade Gordon to a team willing to give the two-time Pro Bowl selection the type of money he seeks. There’s still no word on whether the Chargers have even made Gordon available, but ESPN’s Field Yates believes one team that recently lost its starting RB should at least kick the tires.

Time to at least consider a trade for Melvin Gordon. https://t.co/wKsS3OwT7T — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 25, 2019

The Texans did bolster their running back depth chart with the acquisition of Duke Johnson Jr., but the former Cleveland Brown is not an every-down back. Houston could serve itself very well by bringing on a bell cow in order to take pressure off third-year quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Not to mention, the Texans have the NFL’s second-most available salary-cap space, according to Over The Cap. Some speculated whether a portion of the cash might go to Trent Williams, but the Washington Redskins reportedly are not moving the star left tackle. Gordon won’t come cheap, but he might be worth it for a team on the cusp of becoming a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images