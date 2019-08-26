Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indianapolis Colts won’t succeed in 2019 without Andrew Luck.

That’s the conclusion of oddsmakers, who sunk Indianapolis’ odds of winning Super Bowl LIV Saturday in the aftermath of the star quarterback’s retirement, according to The Action Network.

“At the Westgate, Indy’s Super Bowl odds had dropped from 12-1 to 30-1,” The Action Network wrote Sunday. “At Fanduel, their win totals dropped down to 6 from 9.5 wins for the 2019 season (currently back up to 6.5).”

Luck’s decision to retire sent shockwaves around the NFL and forced sportsbooks like the Westgate to react to the sudden news. The Colts had been expected to contend for the AFC South title, following their 2018 season in which they went 10-6 with Luck passing 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns.

Jacoby Brissett is expected to inherit both job as Colts starting quarterback and the accompanying diminished expectations.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images