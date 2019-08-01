Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans aren’t the only ones confident in their team’s prospects for success.

Caesars Palace on Monday pegged the Patriots as the favorites to win the AFC this season, according to Bleacher Report. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers are New England’s most likely rivals for the AFC crown in oddsmakers’ estimations.

Who are you betting on to meet in the Super Bowl? 🤔 (Odds via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/WBnFIlcqK7 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) July 29, 2019

No one should fault Caesars Palace for backing the Patriots to win the AFC. After all, the Pats have appeared in the last three Super Bowls, winning two of them, including last season’s title game.

Legendary head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady also remain in place, inspiring hope among Patriots players and fans and striking fear into opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images