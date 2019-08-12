Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Betting on the New England Patriots to reign over the AFC East for another year appears to be a safe decision.

Caesers Palace on Monday released AFC East odds for the 2019 NFL season, and the Patriots predictably have the best of the bunch. New England is pegged -500, making them heavy favorites to have a better record than the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Safe to say the Patriots are slight favorites 😂 (Odds via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/LCVxSYBe2K — B/R Betting (@br_betting) August 10, 2019

Caesars Palace’s odds make sense. In addition to being the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Patriots are in the midst of a 10-year streak of AFC East titles. Furthermore, New England has won the AFC East 16 of the 18 seasons since Tom Brady became their starting quarterback in 2001.

Brady remains in place under center, giving prognosticators everywhere no reason to believe the Jets, Bills or Dolphins will unseat the Patriots from the divisional throne.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images