Oddsmakers seemingly doubt New England Patriots rookies will make huge impacts on the defensive side of the ball.

Chase Winovich and JoeJuan Williams were the only Patriots DraftKings Sportsbook listed among their betting picks to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award this season. Winovich’s odds are +3300, and Williams’ are +5000, putting them some distance behind favorites Devin Bush, Quinnen Williams, Josh Allen and Ed Oliver.

Al Capone's bodyguard's great-grandson is coming in at +1200. https://t.co/FENRoqNuFk — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 12, 2019

Williams, a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt University has performed well at times in training camp but he won’t be expected to displace cornerbacks Stephen Gilmore, Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty or J.C. Jackson from their regular roles in the defense.

Winovich, a third-round selection out of the University of Michigan, registered 1 1/2 sackes last Thursday in the Patriots’ win over the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener. The linebacker/defensive end has impressed teammates and onlookers in practices and ultimately might become one of the steals of the draft.

Yet, chances are neither Williams nor Winovich will follow 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard as the standard-bearer of his draft class.

