Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Although Tom Brady might stand on the Super Bowl winners’ podium at the end of this season, he won’t be the best signal-caller.

FanDuel Sportsbook suggested as much Thursday by giving the New England Patriots quarterback the fifth-best odds among signal-callers to win this season’s NFL MVP Award. At 12/1, Brady is level with the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees and slightly behind the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck in FanDuel’s estimation. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes is the favorite heading into the season.

Fill in the blank: __________ will win NFL MVP this year pic.twitter.com/bxZqVmSJ0k — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 8, 2019

Brady has won the NFL MVP award three times: in 2007, 2010 and 2017. His statistics last season were down from previous levels, prompting some to suggest he has gone over the proverbial cliff.

However, Brady, now 42, has proven doubters wrong before and will strive to continue to do so. Whether that drive translates into a fourth MVP award remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images