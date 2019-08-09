Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Few people, if anyone, expect Tom Brady to rack up more passing yards than his peers.

FanDuel’s Sportsbook set the New England Patriots quarterback’s over/under for passing yards for the 2019 regular season at 4170.5 on Friday. That number is the 11th highest-among starting quarterbacks coming into the season, perhaps reflecting widely held beliefs that Brady is declining or he lacks the weapons required to set the pace in the passing yards.

The 2014 season was the last campaign in which Brady started all 16 games in the regular season but failed to pass for at least 4171 yards. He also missed that mark between 2002 and 2004 and in the 2006 and 2010 seasons, all of which now seem like ancient history.

He led the NFL with 4577 passing yards in 2017 and followed with a 4355 yards last season. Oddsmakers’ predicted drop to 4070.5 seems steep, given the fact Brady is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, but the over/under they’ve set is just another slight the 42-year-old can use as motivation to continue succeeding.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images