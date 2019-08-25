Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In news that is sure to shock the NFL, Andrew Luck reportedly “has informed” the Indianapolis Colts that he is retiring from the league.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday night, saying that Luck, 29, cited that he is “mentally worn down, and now checking out.” He reportedly already has met with team officials.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

In six seasons, Luck threw for 23,671 yards with 171 yards and 83 interceptions. He tossed for 4,593 yards last season with 39 touchdowns as the Colts went 10-6. Luck, who has dealt with injuries in his throwing shoulder, was battling issues regarding a high-ankle sprain and was questionable for Week 1.

Former New England Patriot Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the Colts starter.

