Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It seems rather unlikely at this point that Jadeveon Clowney plays another snap for the Houston Texans.

Clowney is holding out from the after getting slapped with the franchise tag (which he has yet to sign). Because of that, the Texans more or less have no choice but to trade him.

Clowney visited with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but he reportedly would prefer a move to the Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles.

Houston on Wednesday extended Clowney’s backup, Brennan Scarlett, indicating that they are preparing for life after Clowney. Seattle also made a roster move, cutting DT Jay-Tee Tiuli and opening up a roster spot.

That led Bleacher Report NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller to make a pretty aggressive leap on Twitter, suggesting the two moves could indicate that Clowney could head to the Pacific Northwest.

Texans extend Clowney's backup…Seahawks open a roster spot. HMMMMMMMM… https://t.co/SrKG1aVUds — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 28, 2019

It’s important to note that the Seahawks still have 35 cuts to make to get down to 53 before the end of the weekend — so the team waiving a low-level defensive lineman likely has absolutely nothing to do with Clowney. But where’s the fun in that?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images