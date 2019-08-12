Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t expect Dak Prescott to take a hometown discount, Cowboys fans.

The Dallas quarterback, who’s entering his fourth season in the NFL, turned down a contract that would offer him an annual $30 million salary in hopes to receive a $40 million offer, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

I can confirm reports that QB Dak Prescott has, in fact, turned down 30M a year offer and is instead seeking 40M a year per source informed. #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 12, 2019

One probably can’t blame the 26-year-old for wanting more money due to the contracts Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (four-year, $140 million) and Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz (four-year, $128 million) received in the offseason. Prescott also never got a chance to negotiate his first deal in the league, so it makes sense he wants to be in the driver’s seat of what happens this time around.

Prescott has started all 16 regular-season games for the Cowboys since 2016. He has a career 32-16-0 record while completing 66.1 percent of his passes with 67 touchdowns. Last season, he threw for 3,885 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions en route to a 10-6-0 season.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images