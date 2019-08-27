Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots could be without their starting center for the entire 2019 season.

David Andrews, who’s started 55 of the last 57 games for New England, has been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs, according to a report Monday from Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Andrews’ ailment puts his season “in jeopardy,” per Howe’s sources. At the very least, the 27-year-old is expected to miss “a significant amount of time.”

Andrews, who joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2015, played in last Thursday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers but was absent from practice Sunday and Monday. He also missed two practices for undisclosed reasons early in training camp.

Asked Monday afternoon for an update on Andrews’ condition, Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia replied: “We’ll find out.”

The type of illness Andrews is dealing with can take “three months or more” to recover from, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Patriots C David Andrews, one of their most underrated players, has been hospitalized with a blood clot in his lung. His availability is in doubt. pic.twitter.com/0wCEWOvEQp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2019

The Patriots were expected to return four of five starters along the offensive line this season, with left tackle Isaiah Wynn the lone newcomer. Ted Karras, New England’s top interior O-line backup since the team drafted him in 2016, projects as the starting center while Andrews is sidelined.

Karras has started five games over his three NFL seasons, including two at center while Andrews missed time with an illness in 2017. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels mentioned earlier Monday that quarterback Tom Brady is “working well with the different centers he’s worked with and he’s going to work with.”

The Patriots will close out their preseason schedule Thursday night against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images