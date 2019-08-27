Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the NFL regular season, and a handful of superstars might be available for trade.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon don’t appear to be gaining any ground on a new contract for the veteran running back. The Redskins and Trent Williams find themselves in a similar staring contest, and while Washington reportedly isn’t shopping the left tackle, there’s a perceived price tag in place.

The top name who seems to be most firmly on the trading block, however, is Jadeveon Clowney.

It’s become apparent the Houston Texans aren’t eager to grant Clowney a lucrative long-term deal. The franchise had more than enough salary-cap space over the offseason to arrange a new contract, but the Texans instead slapped the franchise tag on the veteran pass-rusher. Clowney has yet to sign the tender, but when he does, the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain seems to believe the wheels will begin to turn for Clowney’s departure.

“I think coach Bill O’Brien, the de facto general manager, has a deal worked out with another team, but he can’t complete the trade until Clowney is under contract,” McClain writes. “He’s due to make $15.97 million this season after he signs the tender.”

McClain notes Houston has spoken to “a lot of teams” about Clowney. The Dolphins reportedly expressed interest in the 26-year-old a few weeks back but aren’t open to including Laremy Tunsil in any deal. Left tackle remains an area of great weakness for the Texans, who need to do all they can to protect Deshaun Watson’s blindside.

Houston suddenly could find itself in the market for a running back as well in wake of Lamar Miller’s torn ACL injury. So if the team is unable to find a satisfactory deal for Clowney, maybe it should give the Chargers a call about Gordon.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images