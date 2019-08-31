Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Texans were absolutely torched when the return for Jadeveon Clowney did nothing to help their offensive line. But Houston wasn’t done just yet.

After they traded Clowney away to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the Texans then went out and shocked the NFL world when they made a deal with the Dolphins to acquire Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills from Miami, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing sources.

Blockbuster: The #Dolphins are trading franchise LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills to the #Texans in exchange for a huge package of picks, including a first-rounder, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. The moves are contingent on players passing physicals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The #Dolphins are getting a massive haul of picks back from the #Texans: two first-round picks and a second-rounder, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @TomPelissero — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2019

There are #Texans players going to the #Dolphins as well, source said. I’m told they are ST Johnson Bademosi and OL Julien Davenport. Complicated trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Have the Dolphins mailed it in already on the 2019 season? It sure looks that way.

Tunsil certainly will provide a boost to Houston’s O-line, while Stills is a solid wide receiver for quarterback DeShaun Watson. We guess the Texans got the last laugh, after all.

