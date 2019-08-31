The Texans were absolutely torched when the return for Jadeveon Clowney did nothing to help their offensive line. But Houston wasn’t done just yet.
After they traded Clowney away to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the Texans then went out and shocked the NFL world when they made a deal with the Dolphins to acquire Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills from Miami, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing sources.
Have the Dolphins mailed it in already on the 2019 season? It sure looks that way.
Tunsil certainly will provide a boost to Houston’s O-line, while Stills is a solid wide receiver for quarterback DeShaun Watson. We guess the Texans got the last laugh, after all.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images