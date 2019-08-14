Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Danny Etling found a new NFL home Wednesday.

After being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday, Etling was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

It’s unclear whether the Falcons view the 2018 seventh-round draft pick as a quarterback (his natural position) or a wide receiver (the position he attempted to pick up this summer in an effort to earn a Patriots roster spot), but they do have a vacancy in their QB room after second-year pro Kurt Benkert landed on injured reserve last week.

Coincidentally, a trade with the Falcons was what ultimately forced Etling off the Patriots’ roster. In need of tight end depth, New England on Monday sent a conditional seventh-round pick to Atlanta for Eric Saubert and cut Etling to stay below the 90-man limit.

In three appearances behind center last preseason, Etling completed 20 of 38 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions while also rushing 10 times for 120 yards, including an 86-yard score.

Switching positions after the Patriots drafted Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round this year, Etling played two snaps at wideout and 10 more on special teams last Thursday in New England’s 2019 preseason opener.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images