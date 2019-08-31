Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout won’t last into the regular season after all.

The Dallas Cowboys’ star running back held out during the preseason as he searches for a new contract, and it appears he and his team are ready to really hit the negotiating table.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the latest on the current state of negotiations.

Here's the news Dallas has wanted: Talks between the Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott are intensifying, with both sides aiming to wrap up a new deal this weekend, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

Last week, Elliott appeared to hint at the desired value of his contract, and it’s not far-fetched to assume he could become the highest-paid running back in the game.

With Elliott, the Cowboys have a pretty electric offense, so even if the price is high it is a no-brainer for them to sign him so they can capitalize on their current window.

