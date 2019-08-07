The New England Patriots made a relatively low-risk move earlier this month, bringing Cameron Meredith into the fold to bolster a pretty inexperienced receiving group.
And judging by the reported salary details, it indeed is a very low-risk move for New England.
Here’s the breakdown of Meredith’s deal with the Pats, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Field Yates.
Meredith — who suffered a torn ACL in 2017 — currently is nursing a knee injury, so he’s not able to practice. Should his health not improve to the point of him once again being effective, it wouldn’t impact the Patriots all that much. However, by signing Meredith to a two-year deal, it allows the Pats to possibly reap the benefits of his skills later this year and next season.
Over three seasons with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, the 26-year-old has 86 receptions for 1,122 yards with five touchdowns.
