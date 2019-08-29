Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now know the terms of the New England Patriots’ trade for Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, courtesy of ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots on Wednesday sent a fourth-round draft pick to the Ravens for Eluemunor and a sixth-round selection, according to a report Thursday from Schefter.

Eluemunor started games at left tackle and right guard for Baltimore and was a candidate to start at left guard for the Ravens this season before being shipped out. He should provide some interior depth with Patriots center David Andrews (blood clots) expected to miss significant time.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2017, Eluemunor appeared in nine games as a rookie (two starts) and nine more in 2018 (one start).

New England gave up similar draft capital (fourth for a player and a sixth) in trades for tight ends Martellus Bennett (in 2016) and Dwayne Allen (2017), both of whom had considerably more NFL experience than Eluemunor has. Bennett appeared in 119 games with 88 starts before joining the Patriots; Allen played in 57 with 56 starts.

The Patriots also acquired Arizona Cardinals tackle Korey Cunningham on Wednesday, reportedly for a sixth-round pick. He and Eluemunor both are safe bets to make the 53-man roster, which must be finalized by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Patriots will close out their preseason schedule Thursday night against the New York Giants.

