Given the history of the franchise and his propensity for drama, seemingly everyone understood the Antonio Brown-Raiders relationship had a chance of being tumultuous.

Well, it appears disorder already is on the forefront despite the start of the regular season still weeks away.

Brown’s tenure in Oakland is off to a rocky start, as the star wide receiver is dealing with foot injuries in the early stages of the preseason. An attempt to alleviate the ailment resulted in further complications, as Brown reportedly sustained “extreme frostbite” on his feet during a recent cryotherapy session. A report Wednesday indicated Oakland had no timetable for Brown’s return, which would make sense if Friday’s news on the seven-time Pro Bowl selection is true.

10 practices into training camp and Antonio Brown has already gone “radio silent” with the Raiders. They have zero clue where he is or what the progress of the foot injury is. — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 8, 2019

Yikes.

Buckle up, Raider Nation. This could be just the start of a messy marriage with one of the league’s most vexing figures.

