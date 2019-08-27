Might Jadeveon Clowney be headed to the AFC East?
The idea appears to be gaining steam.
The veteran pass-rusher, who was been franchised tagged by the Houston Texans but has yet to sign his tender, reportedly visited with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
As Rapoport mentions, the Dolphins long have been a rumored landing spot for Clowney. Part of the suspected problem is their reported unwillingness to part with Laremy Tunsil, who Houston understandably might want in return.
But Clowney is among the most electric defensive linemen in the game, and the Dolphins are looking to avoid abject mediocrity for yet another season. As such, finding any way to get a deal done seems to make plenty of sense for Miami.
