Might Jadeveon Clowney be headed to the AFC East?

The idea appears to be gaining steam.

The veteran pass-rusher, who was been franchised tagged by the Houston Texans but has yet to sign his tender, reportedly visited with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Texans franchised pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney has met in person with #Dolphins coach Brian Flores and other members of the organization’s brass, sources say. There has been speculation that Miami is a possible landing spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2019

As Rapoport mentions, the Dolphins long have been a rumored landing spot for Clowney. Part of the suspected problem is their reported unwillingness to part with Laremy Tunsil, who Houston understandably might want in return.

But Clowney is among the most electric defensive linemen in the game, and the Dolphins are looking to avoid abject mediocrity for yet another season. As such, finding any way to get a deal done seems to make plenty of sense for Miami.

