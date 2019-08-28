Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, Jadeveon Clowney visited the Miami Dolphins earlier in the week. But that doesn’t mean they’re at the front of his mind.

Clowney is holding out from the Houston Texans after they slapped him with the franchise tag (which he has yet to sign). Because of that, the Texans more or less have no choice but to trade him, and that idea gained even more steam due to his visit with Brian Flores.

But according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, there are two NFC contenders Clowney has in mind ahead of the rebuilding Dolphins.

“The Dolphins are said to be intrigued at the prospect of making Clowney a cornerstone of their rebuilding efforts,” Wilson wrote. “However, they are not Clowney’s preferred destination. The former top overall pick from South Carolina would rather play for a contender such as the Philadelphia Eagles or Seattle Seahawks.”

Certainly to Clowney’s chagrin, there’s only so much power he has here. If the Texans get an offer they can’t refuse, then they understandably would all but certainly take that deal. And with the season opener just around the corner, it appears time is running thin for a deal to get done.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images