After months of waiting for some sort of update on the status of suspended New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, a nugget of news finally broke Saturday.

Gordon has applied for reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, ProFootballTalk reported Saturday.

The 28-year-old was suspended in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL’s substance abuse program. NESN.com reported in January that Gordon submitted a diluted sample.

It’s unclear what the NFL’s next step will be, though it’s assumed Gordon will have to miss some time in 2019 due to his violation.

Gordon is on the Patriots’ roster, but he does not take up a spot while on the suspended list. New England brought Gordon back as a restricted free agent this offseason.

