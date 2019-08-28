Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots went on an offensive line shopping spree Wednesday.

Shortly after tackle Korey Cunningham announced he’d been traded to the Patriots from the Arizona Cardinals, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reported New England also had swung a deal for Baltimore Ravens guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

The Ravens later confirmed the trade, the terms of which were not disclosed. The move is pending a physical.

Eluemunor appeared in 16 games for the Ravens over the last two seasons after being drafted in the fifth round out of Texas A&M in 2017. He primarily played right guard as a rookie (two starts), then shifted to left tackle in 2018, starting one game there after being promoted from the practice squad midseason.

The 24-year-old is listed at 6-foot-4, 335 pounds and was considered a potential starter for the Ravens at left guard this summer, according to reports out of Baltimore. Eluemunor was carted off the field during a joint practice last week but returned to the field Sunday after missing two practices and a preseason game.

Ravens clearly grew frustrated that despite giving Eluemunor every chance to take the LG job, he didn’t seize it. Failed conditioning test, wasn’t in kind of shape Harbaugh wanted, had few injuries and was inconsistent. Has some tools and talent but Ravens grew tired of waiting. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 28, 2019

One of just a handful of British players in the NFL, Eluemunor was born and raised in London, moving to New Jersey at age 14.

The Patriots were lean on tackle depth before acquiring Cunningham, and top interior O-line backup Ted Karras likely will be thrust into the starting lineup with center David Andrews (blood clots) expected to miss significant time. Eluemunor should provide some insurance there as rookie guard/center Hjalte Froholdt develops in a reserve role.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images