With David Andrews nursing a blood clot in his lungs, the New England Patriots reportedly have made a third trade for offensive line help this week.

The Patriots acquired center Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills for a sixth-round pick, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday. Bodine has 74 career starts in five NFL seasons. He played with the Cincinnati Bengals, starting every game over his first four seasons in the NFL. He started 10 games with the Bills in 2018.

Ted Karras was projected to start at center with Andrews at risk of missing the 2019 season. Now Karras has some competition in Bodine.

Patriots fourth-round pick Hjalte Froholdt, who had an up-and-down preseason, suffered an injury in Thursday night’s preseason game against the New York Giants and didn’t return. Karras, Bodine, Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor likely will be the Patriots’ top offensive linemen this season.

