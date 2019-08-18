Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dontrelle Inman’s brief, disappointing New England Patriots tenure has come to an end.

The Patriots on Sunday released the veteran wide receiver and used his spot on the 90-man roster to activate wideout Josh Gordon, according to multiple reports.

Inman, who caught three passes for 40 yards in two preseason games for the Patriots, asked for his release, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The 30-year-old journeyman put up respectable numbers for the Indianapolis Colts last season (28-304-3 in nine games) but never found his footing in New England. He spent most of training camp buried near the bottom of the depth chart, only seeing reps with Tom Brady and the first-team offense after injuries depleted the team’s receiver depth.

Inman played 25 offensive snaps in Saturday’s 22-17 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans, catching one pass on two targets for 17 yards.

The NFL on Friday conditionally reinstated Gordon, lifting his indefinite suspension. He officially was added to the Patriots’ 90-man roster Sunday and was placed on the non-football injury list, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Under the terms of Gordon’s reinstatement, he will not be eligible to play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. The earliest he can return to game action is Aug. 29 against the New York Giants in New England’s preseason finale.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images