So it appears the New England Patriots have no intentions of pursuing Trent Williams after all.

It was reported on Thursday that the Pats offered a first-round pick for the Washington Redskins tackle, who currently is holding out, but that report was soon shut down by NFL Media’s Ian Rappaport.

From what I understand, this is false. “Unequivocally not true” was the precise wording. So, carry on https://t.co/2S91yATSPX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2019

And it appears that earlier reports in the summer were correct, in that the Patriots have not been in pursuit of Williams at all, according Field Yates.

The Patriots are not – and have not been – in the business of trading for Redskins OT Trent Williams. They did not offer a first round pick for him. He's not on their radar. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 22, 2019

Williams is one of the NFL’s premier left tackles, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the last seven seasons. But New England appears ready to roll with 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn at left tackle rather than paying the high asking price for the 31-year-old veteran.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images