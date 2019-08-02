Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots could soon have more competition in their wide receiver room.

The Patriots hosted free-agent wideout Cameron Meredith on Friday, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Friday. The New Orleans Saints released Meredith earlier this week.

Meredith’s best season came in 2016 with the Chicago Bears, when he had 66 catches for 888 yards with four touchdowns. He caught nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown last season in New Orleans.

Meredith, who went undrafted out of Illinois State in 2015, was teammates with current Patriots wide receiver Dontrelle Inman in 2017 with the Bears.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound wideout would join Inman, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Demaryius Thomas, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski, Ryan Davis, Damoun Patterson and Matthew Slater on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images