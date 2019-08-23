Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were injuries abound at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night, and it appears at least one is pretty significant.

Linebacker Brandon King, who serves almost exclusively on special teams and arguably is the best on the unit after Matthew Slater, was carted off the field late in the second quarter with torn quadriceps.

The injury likely will keep him out for the season now, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

“The Patriots lost Brandon King to a torn quadriceps injury Thursday night and the special teams ace is likely out for the season, a league source said Friday,” McBride wrote.

It was during a punt return that the 26-year-old sustained the injury.

King’s loss will be a big one for the Patriots, as the 26-year-old has been a huge special teams contributor for New England all four years of his NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images