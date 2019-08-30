Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All summer, it was debated what the New England Patriots would do with 2018 second-round pick Duke Dawson. Now we know.

The Patriots traded Dawson to the Denver Broncos, a source confirmed to NESN.com. The Patriots received a sixth-round pick and gave Dawson and a seventh-round pick to the Broncos, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dawson was clearly the seventh man on the Patriots’ depth chart before being moved.

Dawson started last season on injured reserve and was designated for return at midseason. Even after being activated Dawson was a healthy scratch in the Patriots’ remaining regular season and playoff games after being passed by fellow rookies JC Jackson and Keion Crossen on the depth chart.

The Patriots drafted cornerback Joejuan Williams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. New England is expected to keep Williams, Crossen, Jackson, Stephon Gimore, Jason McCourty and Jonathan Jones at the position.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images