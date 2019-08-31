Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Braxton Berrios is the latest New England Patriots player to fall victim to roster cuts.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning the Patriots are waiving the young receiver/return man, whom they selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Berrios was viewed as a potential heir to New England’s slot receiver throne, but the Miami product spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve and then failed to separate himself this summer despite seeing consistent reps with Tom Brady and the first-team offense during training camp.

The midsummer returns of Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas from injury and Josh Gordon from suspension put a premium on roster spots in the Patriots’ receiving corps, and Berrios’ fate was all but sealed when an injury kept him out of the team’s third preseason game.

Berrios returned for the Patriots’ preseason finale but played sparingly, with undrafted rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski handling all kick and punt return duties.

The Patriots, who also reportedly cut receivers Ryan Davis and Damoun Patterson on Friday, could choose to keep Berrios on the practice squad if he clears waivers. They must trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images