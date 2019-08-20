Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things didn’t work out in New England for Dontrelle Inman, but he hasn’t had any shortage of interest on the open market.

The now-free-agent wide receiver was released by the Patriots over the weekend, reportedly at his request, and on Monday visited the Detroit Lions.

It appears he left without a deal, as the veteran wideout reportedly is visiting the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Former #Patriots WR Dontrelle Inman is currently on a free-agent visit with the #Jets, source said. He was with the #Lions yesterday, but they signed WR Jordan Lasley this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019

Inman signed with the Patriots over the offseason, but never really stood out during training camp. And with the Patriots’ receiver competition pretty much wide open, it was far from a guarantee he was going to make the roster, and his chances grew even slimmer with Josh Gordon’s reinstatement.

The 30-year-old spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, making 28 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images