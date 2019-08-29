Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One thing that has aided in preserving the New England Patriots’ dominance the past two decades has been the failure of their AFC rivals to present a real threat to the dynasty.

Whether it be noncompetitive rosters, injuries, or just downright incompetence, the division has been a relative cakewalk for quite some time.

And while one team appears to be making strides toward challenging Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co., it seems they might risk ticking off their locker room in the process.

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the front runners to land Jadeveon Clowney, the Texans pass rusher who has yet to sign his franchise tag while holding out and appears destined to be traded out of Houston. Head coach Brian Flores, former Patriots defensive coordinator, met with Clowney earlier in the week.

Houston, in return, appears to be eyeing offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil for the 26-year-old, and according to a report from the Miami Herald, that could spark a “legit revolt” in the Dolphins locker room should the team pull the trigger.

Herald reporter Adam H. Beasley wrote Thursday that Dolphins players “‘would revolt’ if the Dolphins ship out one of their best and most-liked players on the eve of the regular season, a well-placed source tells the Miami Herald.”

“The backlash would be amazing,” a source told Beasley. “Guys would legit revolt.”

It seems evident that trading Tunsil is something the Dolphins would prefer not to do, but depending on other offers the Texans receive, it looks like Miami will have to closely examine just how much they want Clowney and what they are willing to risk for him.

Surely, fun times for a first-year head coach.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images