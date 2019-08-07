Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are two weeks into training camp and still in the dark on the status of one of their most talented wide receivers.

Josh Gordon is indefinitely suspended for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. NESN.com was told earlier this year that Gordon turned in a diluted sample to the league.

Gordon reportedly applied for reinstatement over the weekend. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ultimately will make the decision if and when Gordon can return based on whether he has followed his treatment plan, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday.

Gordon was in an outpatient facility in Florida earlier this year. He was in New England this spring, however, and worked out with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

