Shane Vereen is about to become the latest of a growing trend.

The former New England Patriots running back will join FOX Sports as a college-football analyst, The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Wednesday, citing a source. He’ll work alongside two mainstays of FOX’s college football broadcasts in his first season with the network.

News item: Fox has hired former Cal & NE Patriots RB Shane Vereen for its college football game coverage, a source said. He will work with Justin Kutcher & Petros Papadakis. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 21, 2019

With Damien Woody, Randy Moss, Teddy Bruschi and Rob Ninkovich featuring on ESPN and Willie McGinnest on NFL Network, Vereen, 30, is set grow the list of former Patriots players who’ll feature prominently on national television to six.

The Patriots selected Vereen in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with New England, culminating in its Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks, in which he tied a then-record with 11 receptions.

Vereen joined the Giants in 2015 and spent three seasons with New York. The New Orleans Saints signed him ahead of the 2018 season, but an injury prevented him from earning a roster spot.

He announced his retirement in April, but the news of his impending move to FOX proves his time away from football will be short-lived.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images