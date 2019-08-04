Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A handful of New England Patriots players won’t be in attendance this week at the team’s joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

Tight end Lance Kendricks, safety Nate Ebner, cornerback Ken Webster, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste and newly signed wide receiver Cameron Meredith all did not make the trip to Detroit, according to a report Sunday from Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Kendricks has not practiced since leaving Wednesday’s session early with an undisclosed ailment. Ebner and Webster, who both are on the physically unable to perform list, have attended each training camp practice to date but have yet to participate. Cajuste (non-football injury list) is the only player on New England’s current roster who has yet to make an appearance at practice this summer.

The Patriots signed Meredith on Friday and immediately placed him on the PUP list. The former New Orleans Saints wideout is working his way back from a knee injury.

Receivers Julian Edelman (NFI, thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP, Achilles), neither of whom has practiced since camp began July 25, both traveled with the team to Detroit, according to photos posted on Patriots.com. It remains to be seen whether Edelman or Thomas will participate in joint practices or simply observe.

The Patriots and Lions are scheduled to practice together Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their preseason opener Thursday night at Ford Field.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images