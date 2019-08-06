Few among us actually believe or can even fathom the idea of Tom Brady playing professional football for a team other than the New England Patriots.

However, Monday reports about Brady’s new contract have opened the door, and reported language in the deal will act as a doorstop throughout the entire 2019 season into next offseason where — for the first time in his illustrious career — Brady will have the ability to become a free agent.

Now, as previously mentioned, it seems highly unlikely Brady bolts from Foxboro — if he even decides to continue his career after this season. But the Patriots (and probably even Brady) have too much at stake to see him wearing any other uniform, and it’s likely the two sides would find common ground on yet another contract restructure.

If those negotiations go sideways and Brady decides to test the market, what kind of haul could he get in free agency? That’s exactly the question posed by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr who spoke with two “NFL contract advisers” and a former general manager about Brady’s potential market. Simply put, they feel Brady could really cash in if he wanted.

From Orr: “The first answer? $35 million, fully guaranteed. The second? $45 million, assuming the team is rife with talented players and is quite literally one quarterback away from contending for the Super Bowl (think, the pre-Nick Foles Jaguars). The former GM then seconded the $35 million estimate.”

That’s … a lot of money. The $45 million figure is especially interesting. If Brady was able to get that kind of yearly salary — and that feels like a pretty sizable “if” — he’d make almost twice as much as he’ll make in 2019 when he’ll reportedly earn $23 million after getting a pay bump as part of the latest reworking of his contract. Of course, even $35 million would represent a significant raise for Brady were he to secure that sort of a pact.

Whether it even gets to this point seems like a long shot. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the one who reported Monday that Brady could become a free agent in 2020, but he also indicated that might be unlikely.

“The relationship between Brady and the Patriots is very good,” he said on NFL Network. “I know the Patriots want to do everything they can to make sure he plays for only them. So you have to think that they will figure this out, but still, Tom Brady will be, even if for just 1 second, a free agent after this season.”

If it gets to that point, however, things will get very interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports