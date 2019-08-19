Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jadeveon Clowney and Houston appear to have problems.

There was no long-term deal this offseason for Clowney, who instead received the franchise tag from the Texans despite their ample salary cap space. The sides reportedly were “nowhere close” to reaching an agreement leading up to the July 15 deadline, which led some to believe the franchise would look to trade the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.

So, where could Clowney land end up if Houston did indeed shop the three-time Pro Bowl selection? NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal sees the New York Jets among potential landing spots.

“The Jets would have to make a corresponding move or two to make a Clowney trade work under the salary cap, but this is the type of deal the old Jets would make, giving up too much draft capital in the process,” Rosenthal writes. “(Jets general manager Joe) Douglas figures to be playing a more patient game as Sam Darnold’s window to compete is just opening. But the incredible need on the roster for a pass-rushing presence could tempt him to make a move if he’s confident they could also sign Clowney long-term.”

For whatever reason, the Jets have a history of swinging and missing on highly-drafted defensive linemen/pass rushers. Vernon Gholston, Muhammad Wilkerson, Quinton Coples and Sheldon Richardson — all first-round picks — flaked out in New York in short order. Pass rush, in turn, has remained a fairly consistent area of need for the Jets, who could fill this void and then some with the addition of Clowney. While they’d surely have to pay a steep price, the potential of a Clowney and Quinnen Williams-led front seven would be limitless.

So while a Clowney trade doesn’t seem to be imminent, it’s probably worth keeping tabs on the Jets if chatter heats up.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images