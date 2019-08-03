Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a disappointing end to the 2018-19 season, the Boston Bruins hope they can replicate what success they had during that campaign.

Not many changes have been made to the Bruins’ roster this summer, and despite the losses of Marcus Johansson and Noel Acciari, Boston is primed to make another run at the Stanley Cup. The Bruins won’t simply make the playoffs, they’ll once again be contending with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs for home-ice advantage according to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen and NHL Network’s Mike Johnson.

“Absolutely will make the playoffs,” said Johnson. “They will be in the cluster of four, five teams that you would say could win the Cup from the East.”

Rosen and Johnson note that Boston will make the playoffs, it’s just a matter of where they’ll end up in the standings. If they manage to lock up both Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo to contract extensions, the Bruins will be looking at another tough division battle with the Maple Leafs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images