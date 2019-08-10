Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This one won’t surprise most hockey fans.

Mike “Doc” Emrick is on his way to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The famed NHL announcer is one of 10 professionals that make up the class of 2019. The induction will be held on Dec. 17 at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan.

He will be inducted alongside Steve Anderson, Mary Ellen Carlyle, Bud Collins, Bob Fishman, Jerry Gepner, Bob Ley, Roger Penske, Doug Wilson, and Ken Woo.

For nearly 40 years, Emrick has been a staple in the realm of professional hockey. He’s called 14 Stanley Cup Finals series and has received several accolades throughout his career, including numerous Emmy Awards.

Job well done, sir.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images