Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some rabid New England Patriots fans now have the chance to dress the part from head to toe.

Nike on Thursday will release limited-edition Patriots-themed sneakers on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to MassLive.com’s Nick O’Malley. The Patriots version of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers reportedly cost $129.99.

MassLive.com and Boston 25’s Tom Leyden provide a look at the sneakers via Twitter.

Would you rock these Patriots kicks? https://t.co/JeuTRkAIjs — masslivenews (@masslivenews) August 7, 2019

The Patriots sneakers drop just in time for the team’s first preseason game, which will take place Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Nike also will release Air Zoom Pegasus 36 sneakers with themes for many, if not all, other NFL teams.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images