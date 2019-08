Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has moved to Boylston Street, sort of.

The New England Patriots quarterback opened his newest TB12 store in the center of Boston with more locations to come across the country. NESN’s Courtney Cox takes a closer look at the new location in the NISSAN Social Drive.

Watch the video above to see what else is in today’s NISSAN Social Drive.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports