Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re a member of the New England Patriots, getting an endorsement from Tedy Bruschi is not something to be taken lightly.

So let’s just say that N’Keal Harry is sitting pretty at the moment.

Harry, who the Patriots took with the 32nd overall pick of this year’s draft, made his preseason debut Thursday in a 31-3 trouncing of the Detroit Lions.

The 21-year-old grabbed two passes for 36 yards in the win, and it didn’t take long for him to get involved.

At the end of the game, Bruschi took to Twitter to express a little excitement for Harry’s future.

Cannot wait to see the development of @NkealHarry15 this season. Showed potential v Lions. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) August 9, 2019

Obviously, there’s only so much to take from Week 1 of the preseason. However, Harry (as well as fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Maurice Harris) showed some promise. And for a team that entered camp with a lot of question marks at the receiver position, those showings likely are nothing but encouraging for Bill Belichick and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images