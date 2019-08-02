Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving committed to the Boston Celtics last October, but less than one year later, he’s a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite the abrupt departure, Jayson Tatum says his relationship with Irving has not changed.

“We still keep in touch,” Tatum said, per ESPN. “That’s like family. We talk often. Nothing in particular, nothing specific about last season, just friend talk. … I’m all for guys doing what’s best for them. It doesn’t change the dynamic of our friendship.”

Tatum and Irving both played one season at Duke and, up until a few months ago, shared the same agent in Jeffrey Wechsler.

Of course, the Celtics replaced Irving with another All-Star point guard in Kemba Walker, and Tatum hopes to continue developing alongside the prolific scorer, while also becoming more of a leader.

“It’s a great opportunity and just build from it and carry on into the season and have a great season individually and as a team,” Tatum said. “I’m really looking to take a bigger jump. Be more vocal, be more of a leader. Just be a better version of myself.”

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports